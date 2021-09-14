Huge news for the bow-tie industry: The Amber Ruffin Show has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. “We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” host and executive producer Amber Ruffin said in a statement today. “Margaritas for everyone!” The Peacock original late-night comedy series premiered last September, two months after the streaming platform’s launch, and by March 2021, its first season was renewed through September. News of the show’s season-two renewal comes days before the Emmy Awards, where The Amber Ruffin Show is nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Season one concludes this Friday, September 17, and season two will officially premiere on Friday, October 8. Congrats to this comedy show.
Peacock Renews The Amber Ruffin Show for a Second Season
Congrats to her bow-tie collection! Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock