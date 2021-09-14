Peacock Renews The Amber Ruffin Show for a Second Season

Congrats to her bow-tie collection! Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Huge news for the bow-tie industry: The Amber Ruffin Show has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. “We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” host and executive producer Amber Ruffin said in a statement today. “Margaritas for everyone!” The Peacock original late-night comedy series premiered last September, two months after the streaming platform’s launch, and by March 2021, its first season was renewed through September. News of the show’s season-two renewal comes days before the Emmy Awards, where The Amber Ruffin Show is nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Season one concludes this Friday, September 17, and season two will officially premiere on Friday, October 8. Congrats to this comedy show.