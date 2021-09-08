Eddie Vedder Goes Full Springsteen With New Song ‘Long Way’

But when will the Mouse Rat cover drop? Eddie Vedder, the patron saint of rock mumbling, has released a new song, “Long Way,” in advance of his upcoming full-length solo album Earthling. (His first in nearly a decade.) It’s a lovely song in the heartland style, if we do say so ourselves. The Pearl Jam frontman croons about everything from “the voice of regret in his ear” to “the freeway” to a star-crossed woman from his past haunting him; we also need someone to play this for the Boss, as its jangly melody seems destined to be played while driving down the Garden State Parkway with all of the windows down. Earthling will be released later this year.

