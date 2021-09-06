Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reboot

Photo: WireImage

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has left the upcoming Amazon Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot, per Deadline. Waller-Bridge was set to co-create and star in the series opposite Donald Glover, as the Mrs. Smith to his Mr., presumably. The exit was reportedly due to creative differences between Glover and Waller-Bridge, who previously co-starred in Solo together. Glover is still attached to the project as co-creator, executive producer, and star, with Atlanta’s Francesca Sloane signed on as co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series. Amazon has not yet released a statement regarding Waller-Bridge’s exit. At least we’ll always have the pair’s #SilhouetteChallenge parody announcement.