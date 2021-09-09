It’s all happening, folks. Knights of the Old Republic, which is in my opinion the greatest Star Wars video game ever (no disrespect to the classic N64 game’s truly thrilling tow-cable experience), is being remade. Rumors of this have swirled for a little while now, but PlayStation confirmed it in a teaser trailer it released today during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase. “We’re rebuilding one of the greatest RPGs of all time for a new generation with modern tech, features, visuals and more, while maintaining the integrity of the story and characters that we’ve come to cherish,” the company said in a blog post. The post also says the game is still in “early development.” Not many other details are available, but this trailer seems to assume that we’ll all be fighting against the Sith on the side of good. To which I say: “Muahahahahaha, you FOOLS!” One of the greatest aspects of this particular Star Wars game is the alignment meter where you turn into a Sith if you make too many evil (read: fun) choices, so of course we will all be doing that immediately. That is unless the Jedi get even better romance options, because the only thing more fun than being a Machiavellian video-game villain is being a big ol’ flirt with a spaceship.

Related