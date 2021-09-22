R. Kelly Hid His Crimes ‘in Plain Sight,’ Prosecutors Say in Closing Argument

R. Kelly in 2019. Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/Getty Images

R. Kelly “used lies, manipulation, threats, and physical abuse to dominate his victims,” prosecutors told jurors Wednesday during their closing argument in his Brooklyn federal-court trial. Elizabeth Geddes, one of prosecutors on Kelly’s case, added, “He used his money and public persona to hide his crimes in plain sight.”

Geddes’s lengthy closing statement — she started at 1:52 p.m. and, save for a brief break, is still going — aims to sum up six weeks of testimony and evidence. Prosecutors hope to prove Kelly’s alleged sexual misconduct involving teen girls, young women, teenage boys, and young men constitutes part of an orchestrated criminal enterprise. They claim that Kelly and his inner circle shared a “common purpose of achieving the objectives of the Enterprise” to promote his music and brand while luring victims into illicit sexual encounters.

Kelly is charged with one count of racketeering and eight counts of the Mann Act, which relate to his alleged transporting of a teenage girl and a woman across state lines for illegal sexual activity. Kelly has maintained his innocence. In total, 11 accusers took the stand against Kelly during his trial. Six of these eleven accusers were minors at the time of the alleged sexual abuse. Two of the eleven who testified were male. Kelly himself did not testify.

The indictment against Kelly lists six female victims — one being the late singer Aaliyah, whom Kelly allegedly illegally married in 1994 when she was 15 and he was 27. In addition to Aaliyah, three other accusers in this indictment were minors at the time of Kelly’s alleged sexual abuse. So, the accusers who testified — but weren’t part of the charges — were meant to show Kelly’s pattern of abuse.

“The defendant was more than just a part of his enterprise, he was the leader,” Geddes said, also arguing at one point: “For many years what happened in the Defendant’s world stayed in the defendant’s world, but no longer.”

Geddes said that Kelly wouldn’t have been able to commit these crimes without his close network, who did everything from drive women and girls to him, to pass out his phone number at concerts. “Some actively assisted,” Geddes said of Kelly’s inner circle. “Others turned a blind eye.”

She described the situation as “a Robert Kelly centric universe,” where his “inner circle revolved around him.”

