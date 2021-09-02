Who needs a Jeopardy! hosting gig when you can hit the big screen? That’ll be where you can get your fill of LeVar Burton in the near future, with a new documentary on the way focusing on Reading Rainbow, the children’s-television program he began in the 1980s and hosted for 23 years. Per a release, Butterfly in the Sky is in production through XTR and is directed by Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb (of the 2012 documentary GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, which inspired the Netflix series). “Reading Rainbow was my window into the big city and into diverse cultures,” Whitcomb said in a statement. Thomason added, “I devour books to this day and I know Reading Rainbow had a hand in that.” The release cites recent films like the Mister Rogers biopic Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and the documentary I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story as inspiration for the project. And Community, too, we’re sure.
New Reading Rainbow Documentary Will Give You Your Fill of LeVar Burton
Photo: PBS