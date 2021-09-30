Porsha Williams Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta (But Not Bravo)

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

There’s another peach back on Bravo’s shelf. Porsha Williams announced on September 30 that she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 14, after eight seasons as a Housewife (and one in the middle as a “friend of”). Williams’s announcement comes three days after fellow longtime Housewife Cynthia Bailey also told fans she would not be returning to season 14, after 11 seasons. “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.” (“As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Andy Cohen commented.) But also like Bailey, Williams’s departure news comes amid other Bravo projects — the star recently teased a three-part spinoff series focused on her family and seems to have no plans to leave Bravo’s Chat Room, the nighttime show she co-hosts. “Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉,” she teased in her announcement. And she’s keeping busy offscreen, too, with her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, slated to come out on November 16.

Williams caught some attention during RHOA season 13 for her involvement in the “Strippergate” drama, specifically the speculation that she had an encounter with Bolo the stripper at Bailey’s bachelorette party. Season 14 looked like it had the potential to bring more wedding-related drama, with Porsha announcing her engagement to Simon Guobadia — yes, the ex-husband of her friend Falynn Guobadia — days after the final episode of season 13 aired. Guess we’ll have to hold out for that spinoff to find out what went down there.