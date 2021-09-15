Rick Astley Covering the Smiths Is Lowbrow Brilliant

Rick Astley singing ‘This Charming Man’ with Blossoms tonight at the London Forum. 🕺



pic.twitter.com/Haj8lwwliv — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) September 13, 2021

You know what’s just as good, if not better, than the leather running smooth on the passenger’s seat? The Rickroll King himself, Rick Astley, covering “This Charming Man” earlier this week in London. We’ll stop you right there: No snark, this is a terrific cover, with Astley trading in the Smiths’ kitchen-sink realism for a more jubilant bop about how he, in fact, might be the charming man we’re looking for. Look at him wave the microphone around! He’s so happy and cute in his Hawaiian shirt! Supporting Astley on instruments is the indie-pop band Blossoms, who also do an astoundingly good job at capturing the complex guitar work of Johnny Marr. (Which, as Smiths fans can tell you, is no easy feat.) It’s settled. He’s Morrissey now.