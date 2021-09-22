Well, at Least Rihanna Is ‘Having Fun’ With Her New Music

You know how it goes at this point: Another red-carpet appearance, another R9 non-update. Rihanna stepped out for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, once again bravely showing her face in public with no new music in hand. The Associated Press, among others, asked the former pop star, current fashion designer, and newly minted billionaire about her long-, long-, long-teased upcoming album. “You’re not gonna expect what you hear,” Rihanna said with a smirk, perhaps knowing that we have come to expect hearing nothing at all. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear,” she continued. “I’m really experimenting. And music is like fashion, you should be able to play.” Of course, Rihanna herself has been playing for years, dropping hints about new album(s) since she last released Anti in January 2016. “I’m having fun,” Rihanna added. At least that makes one of us.