Swing and Cry Along to the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts Tour Tribute

It still seems a bit unfathomable that Charlie Watts, the steady man behind the drums who held the Rolling Stones together for half a century, died last month at the age of 80, just before the band was set to embark on their No Filter Tour across the United States. In a way, though, Watts was there in spirit on the September 26 opening night in St. Louis: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood unveiled a poignant, Watts-centric tribute video to kick off the show, which is pretty much just a perfect excuse to gaze at his virtuosity and get sad again for a minute. Ugh, well, we need tissues now.