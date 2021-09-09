Rosario Dawson Joins Haunted Mansion’s Happy Haunts

Photo: Maarten de Boer/NBC via Getty Images

The cast of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie keeps growing before our very eyes, like the portraits in the Disneyland attraction’s stretching room. They’ve announced 999 or so actors who are going to be in this thing … but there’s room for 1,000. And the latest foolish mortal to volunteer, according to Deadline, is Rosario Dawson, who joins a cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Owen Wilson. No details have been revealed yet about which character each actor will play in the movie, directed by Dear White People’s Justin Simien, but Dawson would make an excellent Madame Leota. And maybe Cory Booker’s head can make a cameo as the crystal ball.