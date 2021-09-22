Netflix Announces Sex: Unzipped, a Sex-Positivity Special Hosted by Saweetie

Your new sex-ed teacher. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The streaming service that brought you Sex Education, Sex/Life, and Sex, Explained has just announced Sex: Unzipped. The comedy special, hosted by Saweetie, will focus on “sex positivity” with sex experts, horny puppets of all “sex and sexualities that exist in real life,” and talking heads with special guests Dominique Jackson (she/her), Ian Karmel (he/him), Joel Kim Booster (he/him), Katherine Ryan (she/her), London Hughes (she/her), Mae Martin (they/them), Michelle Buteau (she/her), Nikki Glaser (she/her), Romesh Ranganathan (he/him), Sam Jay (she/her), Trixie Mattel (she/her). Experts include Alexander Cheves (he/him/his), Emily Morse (she/her), Oloni (she/her), Stella Anna Sonnenbaum (she/her). Netflix is backing up all the knowledge taught to the confused teens in Sex Education with primary sources. Learn the ropes from Saweetie and crew on October 26.