See Every Celebrity Look From Met Gala 2021

Jennifer Lopez.
The Met Gala, a.k.a. celebrities’ annual excuse to do the most (or the least, depending), has arrived after its postponement last year due to COVID-19. The star-studded affair usually falls on the first Monday of May, but was pushed to September this year. Last evening’s theme was inspired by a two-part upcoming exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum that includes “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” In other words, attendees were given the suitably vague prompt of “American fashion.” As is usually the case for the Met Gala, there are those who understood the assignment, and there are those that simply did not. We’ll let you be the judge of who lands in which camp.
Quannah Chasinghorse.
Whitney Peak.
Chlöe and Halle Bailey.
Evan Mock.
Leslie Grace.
Venus Williams.
Megan Fox.
Whoopi Goldberg, Janet Mock.
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora.
Jeremy O. Harris.
Cynthia Erivo.
Ava DuVernay.
Lupita Nyong’o.
Imaan Hammam.
Dan Levy.
Maisie Williams.
Billie Eilish.
Lil Nas X.
Ben Platt.
Lorde.
Frank Ocean.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Maluma.
Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Olivia Rodrigo.
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello.
Cara Delevingne.
Kristen Stewart.
Rihanna.
Kim Kardashian West.
Megan Thee Stallion.
Emily Blunt.
Kendall Jenner.
Normani.
Timothée Chalamet.
Simone Biles.
Hunter Schafer.
A$AP Rocky.
