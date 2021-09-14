Only Murders in the Building Signs Its Lease for Season Two

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/ HULU

Greetings, Upper West Siders. TV-gossip person here. Word on the press-release beat is that everyone’s favorite Selenators — Steve Martin and Martin Short — are returning to Hulu for a second season of Only Murders in the Building, along with their kid-detective sidekick, Selena Gomez. Hulu announced today that it will renew the true-crime-podcast–skewering comedy series just two weeks after it premiered. In a statement, 20th Television president Karey Burke said, “[T]hanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building — which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia.” So at least we already know how they’ll keep the premise going once they solve season one’s mystery: more murder! Maybe in season two, the gang will become unlikely podcast celebrities and have to contend with an overeager mental-health service/meal-kit box/mattress-ad rep who lives upstairs. Or maybe they’ll do an uptown-homicide crossover event with Nicole Kidman’s wig from The Undoing.