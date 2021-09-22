Willie Garson, Sex and the City and White Collar Star, Dead at 57

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands

Willie Garson, a veteran actor best known for playing the vivacious “Fifth Lady” Stanford Blanch on Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57. People reports that Garson had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for several years, and he passed away on Tuesday, surrounded by family, “following a short illness.” In addition to appearing frequently throughout Sex and the City’s initial television run and two follow-up films, Garson starred as the fan-favorite eidetic con man Mozzie on White Collar. He will also posthumously appear in And Just Like That …, the HBO Max sequel series to SATC. Among the co-stars who have mourned Garson’s death on social media include Cynthia Nixon, who described him as being “endlessly funny onscreen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship, and show-business lore.” Matt Bomer, Garson’s fellow White Collar scene-stealer, wrote, “I love you forever.” Kim Cattrall added, “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family.”