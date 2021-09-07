Sex Education Season 3 Trailer: Happy Sexual-Health Month!

Only a week into World Sexual-Health Month, and we are surrounded by reminders that access to sexual-health information is vital. At least this one’s a comedy! Sex Education, Netflix’s series about horny British teens attending a very American high school in what looks like the ’70s but is very much the present day, is back and it has no chill. Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) ride into a new year with a new head teacher, new perspectives, and … oh my God, what is that? “It’s a mustache,” Otis says in the trailer. “I’ve been growing it all summer.”

Under a new regime, the students who find ways to “study” need their tutor more than ever. “There is a battle happening for the sexual health of our teenagers,” says the new head teacher, explaining her villain arc. “I will get Moordale back on track.” With tactics like “shame signs” and lines reminiscent of the Coach Carr classic “Don’t have sex because you will get pregnant and die,” even Maeve (Emma Mackey) wants Otis to resume his practice. “I don’t think you stopped caring,” Eric reads his best friend for filth. “I think you had your heart broken.” Season three of Sex Education, co-starring Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and eternal goddess Gillian Anderson, premieres on September 17 on Netflix.