Shakira Got Mugged by Wild Boars

Most celebrities probably have their fair share of stories in which hordes of fans have gotten all up in their space in a public place. But not every celebrity is Shakira, and not all fans are actually a group of wild boars. On Wednesday, the singer posted a video to her Instagram Stories from Barcelona, displaying a dusty, scuffed-up bag. “Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” Shakira says, according to a translation by the BBC. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything!”

Clearly, she was able to wrestle the bag back from them, and she even had a witness: her 8-year-old son. “Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar,” she tells him. He says nothing, but you can tell by the look of him: This is a child who has seen his own mother look a wild boar in the eye. Because those boars didn’t know who they were dealing with. A boar’s just prey …

… when there’s a she-wolf in the closet.