Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis, and Owen Wilson to Be First-Time SNL Hosts

Gather ’round, theater club, the cast list is up. Saturday Night Live just announced its first four weeks of musical guests and hosts for season 47, including a ton of first-timers. For the first time, this season will simultaneously air on NBC and livestream on the network’s streaming platform, Peacock.

The season will premiere on October 2 with Owen Wilson, who we seriously can’t believe has never hosted before (not even to promote Marley & Me?), and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Expect some sort of wow-off with Melissa Villaseñor. October 9 will see Kim Kardashian West try her hand at live sketch comedy for the first time with musical guest Halsey. Rami Malek hosts October 16 with musical guest Young Thug, and Jason Sudeikis will return to Studio 8H as a host on October 23, with Brandi Carlile performing. If this doesn’t lead to Sudeikis bringing back his “What Up With That?” dance moves, possibly in character as Ted Lasso, it will all be for nothing.