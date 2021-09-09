SNL to Return for Season 47 on October 2

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

NBC announced today that SNL will return for season 47 on October 2. The vibe seems to be a very Poltergeist-y “they’re heeeereee” kind of thing, thanks to a teaser trailer featuring tense music played over an increasingly manic montage of television screens showing SNL title cards of the past. It all culminates in the screams of what we can only assume are several decades worth of cast members and hosts announcing that it is in fact Live from New York and also it is Saturday Night. As you may know, this is the show’s opening refrain. While it seems the show is going back to a mostly-normal state of being production-wise, audience members will be required to be fully vaccinated, according to their ticketing website. There has also been a lot happening this summer, with the show now facing a lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault by former cast member Horatio Sanz, and a few cast members being pretty darn coy about whether they’d be back in the fall. And it’s truly anyone’s guess for who might host the season premiere: Jason Sudeikis? Steve Martin? Addison Rae? Kanye?? The possibilities, they are endless.

SEASON 47

OCTOBER 2 pic.twitter.com/IbMPM7SCBh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 9, 2021