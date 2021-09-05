Stanley Tucci Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Cancer Three Years Ago

Photo: Getty Images

Stanley Tucci opened up about his past cancer diagnosis and successful treatment in a new interview. Tucci explained in an interview in Vera magazine that he was diagnosed three years ago with a tumor on the base of his tongue. “It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo,” Tucci said. “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.” Tucci’s first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, died of breast cancer in 2009 at the age of 47. Tucci explained that his cancer treatment involved the use of a feeding tube for six months. “The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” Tucci shared. “I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.” The actor shares two children with his first wife and two children with his second wife, Felicity Blunt. According to the interview, the illness is “unlikely” to come back. “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time,” Tucci said. “I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”