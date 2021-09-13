The Roys Will Be Back in Town for Succession Season 3 on October 17

They here for you. Photo: HBO

You’ve seen the trailer, you’ve heard about their summer in Italy, and now, finally, you know when the Roy family is bringing their whole mess back to TV. HBO announced today that Succession’s third season will premiere on Sunday, October 17, at 9 p.m., which is a nice little pre-spooky-season gift to you. The official synopsis reads: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

The returning cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. There’s also a list of newcomers that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova. May they all fuck each other over spectacularly.

Photo: HBO