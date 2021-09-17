Succession Goes Full F*cking Beast in Its Season Three Trailer

Please, say it with us as a sign of respect: Fuck off! Succession has released the trailer for its third season, and it’s off to the ambushed races for the extended Waystar Royco family in the aftermath of the show’s blood sacrifice: Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is hyping himself up in the mirror despite implicating his father (Brian Cox) in a series of corporate scandals, while Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) insists to Cousin Greg (tall king Nicholas Braun) that they need to take cyanide pills (though those are just mints). Shiv (sweater icon Sarah Snook) also seems stuck between divided loyalties to Logan and Kendall, while we get the briefest of glimpses of the show’s new cast members, including Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Hope Davis, and Adrien Brody in a beanie. Succession’s new season debuts October 17.

