Five Hip-Hop Titans Will Co-Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hope you’re ready for the next halftime show — and all five of its co-headliners. Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation announced today that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, in a massive, multigenerational celebration of hip-hop. A press release frames the performance — at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022 — as a celebration of West Coast hip-hop, centered around chief architect Dre, for the first Los Angeles–area Super Bowl in 29 years. Indeed, the rapper-producer-mogul has been an early supporter and collaborator to the other four artists; three of the four appeared on his album 2001. Their performance follows the Weeknd this year, and marks the first halftime show with more than two headliners since 2004. In a statement, Jay-Z, a collaborator in his role as Roc Nation founder, touted the lineup as “a performance of a lifetime” and “history in the making.” Only one question left: Will Kendrick have any new music to perform?