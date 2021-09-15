Jean Smart Reigns Over This Year’s TCA Award Winners

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

You don’t need to possess much intelligence to know that Jean Smart is wholly deserving of two TCA Awards, with 2021’s television critics handing her the Individual Achievement in Comedy trophy for Hacks and naming her a Career Achievement Honoree for her robust contributions to the small screen. (Hey, not just anyone could fondle a superhero dildo and be Frasier’s unhinged girlfriend.) Among the year’s other TCA winners are I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel for Individual Achievement in Drama and Mare of Easttown (with yet another glorious Smart performance, this time with 100 percent more Fruit Ninja) for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials. The nice guys over at Ted Lasso nabbed Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Read the full list of winners below.

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, HBO) Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO Max) Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Framing Britney Spears (FX/FX on Hulu) Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Tie: Couples Therapy (Showtime), Deaf U (Netflix) Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix) Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO; 2018 and 2019 winner in category) Outstanding New Program: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: Mare of Easttown (HBO) Outstanding Achievement in Drama: The Crown (Netflix) Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Program of the Year: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart Heritage Award: The Golden Girls (NBC)

