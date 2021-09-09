So CBS Is Really Making an Activism Competition Series, Huh?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Usher, who really are involved with The Activist. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Here’s something to protest: CBS is moving ahead with its latest reality offering, against all odds: an activism competition series called The Activist. Yes, really! This is a project that has made it past multiple levels of network-television bureaucracy — to the point where it now has a premiere date and three celebrity co-hosts attached! Deadline reported on September 9 that Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough all think this show is a good enough idea (or paycheck) to join it, with each celebrity joining a team of six activists and assigned to the issue of health, education, or the environment. There will be challenges, somehow, and the groups will compete for online engagement, and maybe eventually end up at the G20 Summit. Oh, and there will be musical performances too, because of course.

We know what you’re thinking: Yes, this is a real thing! It was announced in May! Even Global Citizen is backing it! CBS executive vice-president Jack Sussman called The Activist “a groundbreaking series poised to inspire viewers” in a statement, which is certainly one way to frame all this. Watch the mess go down and get “inspired” on October 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.