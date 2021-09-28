The Bachelor Names Jesse Palmer as New Host

Photo: Getty Images,

The power vacuum at the heart of Bachelor Nation has finally been filled following the ouster of Chris Harrison as host of the show and its many associated spin-offs back in June. Per Variety, former NFL quarterback and former Bachelor Jesse Palmer is set to host season 26 of The Bachelor in 2022. It’s unknown if Palmer will also host The Bachelorette as well as Bachelor in Paradise (the former was hosted last season by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and the latter is currently being hosted by a rotating panel of celebrity judges). Adams and Bristowe are also set to host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres next month. Palmer, who starred in season five of The Bachelor, previously hosted Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss’s extremely short-lived reality show The Proposal back in 2018. Let’s hope this hosting gig goes better than that one.