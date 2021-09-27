The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Call It Quits

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have once again broken up, and according to “Page Six,” it’s “for good this time.” In case you forgot (and who could blame you): Crawley and Moss had seemingly reconciled back in February after Moss broke off his engagement with Crawley on Instagram in January. The pair had gotten engaged after Crawley cut her season of The Bachelorette short, declaring Moss the winner four weeks in. “We are definitely taking time and spending time together,” Moss said on a podcast in April, following the news of their breakup and reunion. It looks like that time has come to a close, however, with a source telling “Page Six” on Monday, “Dale and Clare have split again. This time it’s for good. It didn’t end well.” Neither Crawley nor Moss have confirmed the breakup, but knowing Moss, it’s only a matter of time before we get a poorly written Instagram statement.
The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Apparently Call It Quits
Photo: Getty Images for Alo Yoga