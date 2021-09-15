The Bodyguard Is Getting Remade Because Nothing Is Sacred

Photo: Warner Bros.

First the hologram, now this? Nearly three decades after The Bodyguard was released in theaters and became a cultural phenomenon with stars Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner (and, of course, the third star known as the soundtrack), the film is being remade with a script from Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López. Variety reports that López, best known for writing Broadway’s The Inheritance, has been hired to pen a “reimagining” of the romantic drama set in the present day. While Variety states that nobody is attached in the two leading roles yet, “combos from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated.” Free idea: Mix it up and do a gender-swap with Donald Fagen and Kate Winslet.