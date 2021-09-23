The Crown Casts Diana’s Cute New Bloke

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Huge: This guy never told Princess Diana to hang out with his mistress before he embarked on a royal tour of Australia. (That is, of course, noted wanker Prince Charles.) Variety reports that Kite Runner star Khalid Abdalla has been cast in The Crown’s fifth season as Dodi Al-Fayed, the Egyptian department-store heir and film producer who was romantically linked to Diana prior to their deaths in 1997. Abdalla will be acting alongside Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana, not to be confused with Kristen Stewart’s Diana. (Yeah, Vulture knows it’s time to do Dianas, Ranked.) Variety notes that although The Crown’s producers haven’t hinted at the season-five story lines just yet, Abdalla’s casting confirms the obvious: Diana’s personal life will continued to be explored following her separation and divorce from Charles, who will be played by scoundrel Dominic West.