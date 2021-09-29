The Internet Erupts in #FreeBritney Celebration

Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Celebs are just like us because they too are losing their shit on behalf of Britney Spears. Twitter was home to much of the celebration, from a street party in L.A. to Cher’s warm wishes. Babs Gray, one half of the Britney’s Gram podcast that helped stoke the #FreeBritney fires, tweeted a succinct “JAMIE OUT.” Stan accounts for Katy Perry and Lady Gaga were vocal in their support. Britney’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, posted “CONGRATULATIONS” to his Instagram Stories with a hearty nine exclamation points; he also posted a photo of Britney’s hand holding a pink rose. Page Six is reporting that Spears burst into tears when she heard the news, with a source saying “She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years.” The hearing today in Los Angeles removed Jamie Spears as Britney’s conservator and placed John Zabel, a certified public accountant, as the temporary conservator of Britney’s estate.

Jamie Spears is finally suspended as conservator #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Th7dVmWu3w — gijk xekoyn (@iIoveyall) September 29, 2021

BRITNEY AND SAM ARE OUT CELEBRATING WITH ROSES 😭🌹 pic.twitter.com/Rol2wzC6DY — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) September 29, 2021

Thank God✨🌟✨

I’ve Talked & 🙏🏻🙏🏻‘d About This 4 YEARS👏🏼.

IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER🎂‼️

BLESS OUR SUPER 🌟#FREEBRITNEY — Cher (@cher) September 29, 2021

🙏🏼THIS WILL🐝THE START 👣👣👣OF A NEW LIFE,BRIT

💋

Me — Cher (@cher) September 29, 2021

Mathew Rosengart, the lawyer Britney was finally able to choose for herself, has become a minor folk hero online with stan accounts and memes, the whole shebang.