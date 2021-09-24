The Other Two Gets a Season 3 at HBO Max

Photo: Greg Endries /HBO Max

HBO Max has decided to give The Other Two some continued shots at the spotlight with a third season. The show initially debuted on Comedy Central, but it migrated over to HBO Max for a second season you should definitely pay attention to. According to the press release, The Other Two has “ranked among HBO Max’s most popular series since the release of season two,” which is nice! “We are deeply sickened to see HBO Max throw their support behind a show with so many foot jokes, and absolutely thrilled that it’s ours,” show creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider said in a statement. “To everyone who watched, texted, posted, told their friends to watch — thank you!!! It has been overwhelming in the best way to see our show resonate with so many people, and we are incredibly grateful to HBO Max for giving us the opportunity to spend another season with this amazing cast and crew.” Good for them and hooray for Molly Shannon.