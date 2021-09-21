The Problem With Jon Stewart Teaser: ‘We Should Put a Comma in That’

New beard, new desk, who dis? Jon Stewart returns to TV with a new beard and a new show, The Problem With Jon Stewart. “We should put a comma in that …” he deadpans in teaser. Through interviews with experts, sketches, and more, the Apple TV+ series will discuss societal issues like inequity, racial justice, and oblivious billionaires. Stewart previously teased a movie-trailer sketch for what they call Cum Dog Billionaires. (Dev Patel, we are so sorry.) Amazon C.E.O. Jeff Bezos, played by Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), sets out to be the first billionaire in space with a penis-shaped rocket. “Not enough!” Bezos yells at his scientists. “Not short enough. Not wide enough! Not enough! You know who else had a chode? Galileo!” Many dick jokes later, Elon Musk played by Adam Pally, Richard Branson played by a mop, and Mark Zuckerberg, introducing a stray cat, join him in their own phallic rocket ships because whether it’s a spoof or real life, hoarding your wealth makes you deeply predictable. Case in point: The Problem head writer Chelsea Devantez tweeted that they filmed Alexander as Bezos wearing a cowboy hat “weeks” before the real Bezos showed up to launch wearing one. Yeah, we’re supposed to be laughing, but isn’t it just kind of sad that this is our reality? “Ha-ha” jokes to come; The Problem With Jon Stewart is officially set for September 30, 2021.

Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer.

Enjoy this small step for man! pic.twitter.com/6gBHHJLByQ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 20, 2021