Lil Nas X, Normani, Lizzo, and More Join The Proud Family Revival

Lil Nas X and Normani. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Black Hollywood showed up for Disney’s revival of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The animated series, which celebrates its 20th anniversary today, announced guest stars, and it’s got more famous people than a Rian Johnson whodunnit. The voice cast spans music, TV, and film, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Tina Knowles, Holly Robinson Peele, Al Roker, Gabby Douglas, and, yes, more. There are also guest spots by Jane Lynch, Brenda Song, Laurie Hernandez, and Bretman Rock.

Recurring cast members will be KeKe Palmer, Asante Blackk as Penny’s little boyfriend, rapper A Boogie (real name Artist Dubose), Raquel Lee Bolleau, and Marcus T. Paulk. Of course, Kyla Pratt reprises her role as the “cute and loud” Penny Proud, along with her wild family and ride-or-die crew. The new series will follow her now that she’s a little older, just like all the fans of the show. “Even though it was on a kids network, it still had the right amount of edge for it to be accessible to everybody,” Palmer said in a statement. All seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+ while you wait for Louder and Prouder to premiere in 2022.