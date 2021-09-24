Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID-19 Live on The View

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by ABC

And on this episode of The Morning Show The View, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were escorted off set, live and on air Friday, after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts were seconds away from inviting Vice-President Kamala Harris onstage for an interview. “Ana and Sunny have to leave,” Joy Behar narrated the situation as it unfolded. “And we’ll tell you why in a couple minutes.” Like the showman she is (and since Whoopi Goldberg, the show’s usual moderator, is replaced by recurring host Navarro), Behar tried to get the show on track, but, to be frank, nobody knew how to handle the situation. “Shall I introduce the vice-president?” she asked a producer. “Okay, vice-president — no? Okay, shall we dance? Let’s do a tap dance. Since this is gonna be a major news story any minute now.”

BREAKING: Sunny and Ana have been asked to leave the ABC studio because they tested positive for COVID.#TheView pic.twitter.com/DMIYrjHjid — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 24, 2021

After a break, she explained the positive cases to the room full of viewers and crew. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen,” Behar blurted. “They probably have a breakthrough case, and they’ll be okay, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo, you know, a lot of vaccines.” Producers then announced that VP Kamala Harris would still do her interview but remotely from another room. It’s almost like that was the safest option the whole time. “Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” Vice-President Harris remarked in her brief interview, nine minutes before the show ended. We still have so many questions, like why don’t they get their results back before the show airs? And why didn’t they set up the vice-president remotely before announcing the positive cases to the room? Could not say, but guess this is the poetic cinema we come to The View for, isn’t it?