The Weeknd Casts Lily-Rose Depp As His Girlfriend in The Idol

The couple that stares dead-eyed together, stays together. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

The Weeknd has found the titular idol for his upcoming HBO drama series, The Idol. Deadline reports that Lily-Rose Depp is now attached to Abel Tesfaye’s upcoming television project, in which she will star as “a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.” Tesfaye will write and star in the series, presumably as the club owner–slash–cult leader. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is co-executive-producing the series with Tesfaye. No comment has been made by HBO or Depp’s ex Timothée Chalamet.