You Can Watch (Most of) the 74th Annual Tony Awards Only on Paramount+

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Tonys are back, baby! It’s been a long, long time since their last awards show. Truly, this ceremony is to honor the 2019–20 season, which is wild to think about. But as the 74th annual Tony Awards kick off this weekend, the show will premiere in two parts: a live awards presentation on Paramount+ as well as a live special with performances from Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on both CBS and Paramount+, making the night equally celebratory and confusing.

So let’s get down to how you watch this thing. First things first: The 74th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Audra McDonald, will begin at 7 p.m. ET the evening of Sunday, September 26, exclusively on Paramount+ — meaning you won’t be able to watch this awards show on cable! A weird twist for a weird year! (Though good for Paramount+ for making these big event programs available to stream.) If you don’t have a subscription already, Paramount+ offers a free weeklong trial, or you can sign up for a subscription for as low as $4.99 per month. A premium subscription with no ads costs $9.99 a month.

Don't have Paramount+?

You can also use your Paramount+ subscription to stream the second half of the night: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! The two-hour live special, hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., will also be on Sunday, September 26, but will air after the Tony Awards at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS. If all you have is cable television, you’re still in luck, because this live special will kick off the evening with presentations for the top-three awards of the night: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical.