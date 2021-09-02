The Civil War Arrives in a Trailer for Dickinson’s Third and Final Season

We’ve been through a lot with Hailee Steinfeld’s young poet in AppleTV+’s Dickinson, and now the journey’s going out with a cataclysmic conflict. The streaming service has released the trailer for the comedy’s third and final season, which hints at the arrival of the Civil War into its pop music-soundtracked version of the 19th century. Fittingly for war time, there’s also the return of Wiz Khalifa’s embodiment of Death, though Emily claims she can outdo him with poetry. “When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way,” creator Alena Smith said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now.” The season will premiere with three new episodes on AppleTV+ on November 5, with new episodes airing weekly up until December 24. The ever-delightful list of guest stars includes Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath somehow, as well as the return of Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Emily goes to war. Photo: Zach Dilgard/Photo Courtesy of Apple