Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

If the VMAs can promise one thing, there will always be drama. During the MTV VMA Red Carpet Pre-Show, paparazzi photos revealed a heated argument between musician Machine Gun Kelly and UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who is crowning Artist of the Year, for some reason. While details of the altercation haven’t been confirmed yet, photos and videos online show MGK’s actress girlfriend Megan Fox breaking up the argument along with security from the show.

the getty images of conor mcgregor having a fight on the red carpet is the funniest thing that’s happened all night pic.twitter.com/ajyGmaSiAK — sarah (@GOLDWlNGS) September 12, 2021

During his pre-show interview, MGK spoke about his excitement for the show and how he manifested his VMA performance almost eight years ago on Twitter. This isn’t his only manifestation that’s come true; he had a poster of his current bae, Megan Fox, in his teenage bedroom. MGK will be performing alongside Travis Barker with their new single “papercuts.” MGK and McGregor are both presenting awards during the show, hopefully not together.