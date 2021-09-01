Justin Bieber Returning to VMAs Stage for First Time Since 2015

How’s this for some justice? Justin Bieber, the top nominee at this year’s VMAs, is now set to perform during the show, the awards announced. Bieber is up for seven awards during the MTV show, including Video of the Year for starring in DJ Khaled and Drake’s “POPSTAR” and Artist of the Year. It marks Bieber’s first showing on the Video Music Awards stage since 2015, when he made headlines for tearing up on stage after performing a medley of “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?” This year, Bieber will have his choice of hits to perform: his VMA–nominated collaboration “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, his “current No. 1 “Stay” with the Kid Laroi, his recent Skrillex and Don Toliver linkup “Don’t Go,” or his “Essence” remix with Wizkid and Tems. Or maybe all of the above, or more off Justice, in some all-over-the-place medley!
Bieber joins a slate of previously announced performers including Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Lorde, Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and twenty one pilots. (Still absent from that list? Second-most nominated artist of the night and awards show fixture Megan Thee Stallion.) Five-time nominee Doja Cat is also set to host this year’s awards, taking place September 12 at 8 p.m. ET, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tune in to see if Bieber, getter of peaches out in Georgia and weed from California, gets his trophies out in New York.