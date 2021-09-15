Vulture and Union Hall Have Birthed a Live Comedy Show

Ziwe at our first-ever live weekly comedy show at Union Hall! Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland

A really wild thing happened Tuesday night: We went to a live comedy show. Vulture, which is us, and Union Hall, which is a venue, have joined forces to create a weekly live comedy show. It all kicked off with our three hosts: Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman. They introduced the special guest of the night: Showtime’s Ziwe, who brought the whole room together with a sing-along to her financial-advice banger “Stop Being Poor.” After the crowd absorbed this lesson in basic economics, Taylor Garron, Kylie Brakeman, Sydnee Washington, Amy Miller, and Francesca D’Uva treated everyone to some stand-up comedy. Finally, Please Don’t Destroy showed up to close things out with some sketches, and then everyone went home. It was great! Here are some photos to prove that it happened and was, in fact, a good time:

Zach Zimmerman, Jay Jurden, and Marcia Belsky Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland

Taylor Garron Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland

Kylie Brakeman Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland

Sydnee Washington Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland

Amy Miller Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland

Francesca D’Uva Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland

Please Don’t Destroy, featuring John Higgins, Ben Marshall, and Martin Herlihy. Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland

