Watch Angel Olsen Perform with Sharon Van Etten at Pitchfork Music Festival

Do two people count as a supergroup? “Duo” just doesn’t sound grand enough. Whatever the right word for it is, an iconic collaboration occurred on Saturday night at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Angel Olsen was one of the event’s headliners, performing a live concert for the first time since before the pandemic. The singer-songwriter performed her hit “Shut Up and Kiss Me” and her moody-glam cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria.” But the highlight came when she brought out surprise guest Sharon Van Etten to join her on their co-written duet “Like I Used To,” which they released earlier this year. Olsen introduces Van Etten as “one of the kindest people I’ve ever met in the music industry,” which is enough to make you swoon, and their harmonies are enough to make you pass out. Friendship! We love it!

