C’mon C’mon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix’s Normal-Guy Origin Story

In his Joker follow-up, Joaquin Phoenix is still influencing the next generation, but it simply doesn’t require clown makeup or murder. Rooney Mara’s baby daddy stars in C’mon C’mon, a pensive family film following Phoenix’s Johnny as he reconnects with his estranged sister (Gaby Hoffman) and nephew (Woody Norman) during a family crisis. When his sister needs to travel to help her husband during a manic episode, what starts out as a babysitting gig in California turns into an adventure spanning New York and New Orleans, crossing generational borders along the way. An unfiltered kid and a buttoned-up journalist used to asking the questions, the duo navigate the challenges and wonders of repairing a family. Led by Joaquin Phoenix as the complete opposite of Joker from the movie Joker, the black-and-white film also stars Jaboukie Young-White, Molly Webster, and Scoot McNairy. C’mon C’mon, written and directed by Mike Mills, premieres at Telluride and New York Film Festivals this month, with an A24 release later this fall.