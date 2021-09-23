Watch The Daily Show Explain the Quirkier Side of Climate Crisis

Everybody is bringing their own pizzazz to Climate Night, and Trevor Noah’s Daily Show is no exception. Noah sort of modified his “So Much News, So Little Time” segment to be all about the weirder — dare we say, quirkier? — consequences of climate change. First off, the sea turtles are getting feminized faster than boys drinking soy milk. Sea turtle sex is affected by sand temperature, so rising temps mean more gal turts. Other problems climate change is causing/will cause soon: wine will get more alcoholic, coffee will taste worse, people will stop fucking, people will start fighting. And climate change contributed to the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan. Gosh, somebody should do something about all this, huh?

