Behold, Drake’s Delightfully Unsexy ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Video

The beginning to Drake’s music video for the song “Way 2 Sexy” — featuring both Future and Young Thug, and off his latest album Certified Lover Boy — has an all-caps warning: “Repeated viewing may lead to a pregnancy.” But readers, it’s giving erectile dysfunction. Drake opens the video holding two 45-pound weights and wearing a white mesh shirt he very possibly purchased from an ASOS sale. The rapper continues to hip thrust (and maybe, like, try to twerk?) his way to multiple, very random segments we will now give titles for: Dad-Bod-On-A-Beach, Pirates of the Caribbean: Not This, Wait Should I Do A TikTok Dance On This Sidewalk Grate, “DRAMBO”: Why?, Hey Look I’m Holding A Guitar, Let’s Stand In Some Sand & Then Hold It, and finally, “Wet By Drake”: Are You Sure? Drake is cheesy, and so is this video. Is this his attempt at Hollywood? Honestly, IDK, but anyway, watch the video above — oh, and here’s a GIF of Kawhi Leonard “dancing”: