Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho Looks Both Groovy and Spooky

Anya Taylor-Joy, who famously played Thomasin in The Witch, co-stars with Thomasin McKenzie, whose name is famously Thomasin, in Edgar Wright’s upcoming film, Last Night in Soho. A new trailer shows McKenzie as “a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.” McKenzie darts around in mirrors (cool trick) and goes blonde (cool trick!) as she uncovers an unsolved murder with Matt Smith at the core.

Taylor-Joy plays said mod singer, and the trailer gives us a number of glimpses of some exciting cabaret setpieces, including one where it looks like Taylor-Joy is dressed as a marionette, channeling one of Bette Midler’s fake musicals from Beaches. It’s not all fun and games and beautiful production design, though, because this is a psychological thriller. If anything, this looks like Wright’s take on Giallo horror. Last Night in Soho will be released in theaters on October 29, right at the start of Halloweekend. It will certainly be both groovy and spooky. Grooky.