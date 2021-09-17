Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley Gets Its First Trippy Teaser

The first teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s newest psychological triller Nightmare Alley is here. The rich, moody teaser gives us all of del Toro’s trademark visual finesse with a noir twist — the only monster in this teaser is, apparently, the greed at the heart of Bradley Cooper’s con artist character. Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel and its first 1947 film noir adaptation, the movie follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, a traveling mindreader and conman who crosses paths with Cate Blanchett’s Dr. Lilith Ritter, a psychiatrist with dark intentions and excellent taste in lipstick. Starring alongside Cooper and Blanchett are Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, and Rooney Mara (who sadly is not in the film to reprise her role in Carol.) Along with the teaser, the new poster for the film also dropped, featuring Cooper in full ‘40s attire. Watch the full teaser above.

