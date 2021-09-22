J. Cole’s Back in the On-Season With ‘Heaven’s EP’ Video

J. Cole is having the least fun Vegas trip ever in the music video for his new single, “Heaven’s EP.” It’s like if The Hangover was just about one guy being really, really contemplative. Rapping over “Pipe Down” (a.k.a. one of approximately 100 charting tracks from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy), Cole paces the city at night, lies on the floor of his hotel suite, tries to catch Z’s on the private jet, and worries about his output. Cole actually shouts Drake out in the track, worrying that he’s running third place in people’s minds behind the Canadian menace and Kendrick while acknowledging they’re also “superstars.” Only four months after releasing his latest album The Off-Season, Cole admits that he’s not sure he actually knows how to give himself an off-season, rapping, “supposed to be relaxin’, this passion makes that impossible.” We hope Cole takes some time off from the grind to enjoy himself in Vegas. Somebody get him some Blue Man Group tickets or something.

Related