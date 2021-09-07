Jake Gyllenhaal Is a Spiraling 911 Operator in The Guilty Teaser

Actor and self-identified stinky man Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the official trailer for Netflix’s upcoming thriller The Guilty, based on the Danish thriller of the same name. The intense, minimalist teaser features a transcript of a 911 call in which Gyllenhaal’s operator tries to help a mother who’s been abducted. The original Danish film premiered back in 2018 and won that year’s Sundance Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize, in addition to being Denmark’s entry into the Foreign-Language Oscar category. Gyllenhaal has been a fan of the film since its premiere, even moderating a Q&A with director Gustav Möller before eventually snagging the film rights.

Vulture spoke with Möller shortly before The Guilty’s original theatrical release, and when asked about the possibility of a Hollywood adaptation, Möller said, “I am open to a new take on it. I think it would actually be interesting to see it from all over the world.” Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Bill Burr star alongside Gyllenhaal in the upcoming film, which was written by True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto and directed by Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven). The Guilty premieres on Netflix on October 1.