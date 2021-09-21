Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer This Way Comes

Double, double toil and trouble

Denzel act and Frances mumble

We’ve cast the incantation and summoned unto you the trailer for Joel Coen’s upcoming Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington in the titular role and Frances McDormand as his good lady-wife. The trailer doesn’t let us forget that as much as it’s a Coen brother movie and an Apple TV+ release, this is an A24 joint, with all characters in the dead center of the frame and spooky-stylish black-and-white. The house style, it’s strong. Coen brothers players Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling return from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs to play King Duncan and Malcolm. It’s Joel Coen’s first solo film, and it comes after Carter Burwell revealed in August that his brother Ethan might be through with filmmaking. It’ll be out (damned spot!) Christmas Day.