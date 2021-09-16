Kanye Takes Flight in New Visual for Donda Track ‘24’

Kanye takes his religious influences literally in a new visual for the Donda track “24,” which sees the artist ascend to the heavens in a video that dovetails nicely with the gospel-heavy track. The quiet, contemplative song features the Sunday Service Choir, and is dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant (Bryant’s jersey number was 24.) The music video, which was directed by previous Kanye collaborator Nick Knight, also features footage of West’s mom, Donda, after whom the album is named. The video for “24” follows Kanye’s earlier drop of the visual for “Come to Life,” a comparatively much more intense viewing experience involving Ye engulfed in flames and Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress. The footage for that video was captured at the rapper’s third Donda listening party. Donda enjoyed a week at No. 1 on the Billboard charts following its release, before it was eclipsed by West’s nemesis, Drake.

